Hoboken Under Boil-Water Advisory After Water Main Break Leaves Faucets Dry

Residents of Hoboken, New Jersey, were under a boil-water advisory on March 1, after a water main break on February 27 left some locals without running water on February 28.

According to Veolia Water North Jersey, the main broke at Madison Street and Observer Highway “after contractors working for another utility struck the line.”

Veolia Water announced it isolated the break on Tuesday evening and said it was fully repaired and operating as of late Wednesday morning.

The city was placed under a state of emergency on Monday and a boil-water advisory was issued on Tuesday evening.

The Hoboken Office of Emergency Management (HOEM) provided a list of portable toilet locations and said drinkable bottled water was available at the Public Works Garage located at Observer Highway and Willow Avenue.

HOEM advised residents to run their faucets for “at least five minutes” as service was restored and the boil-water advisory was still in place.

Video filmed by local resident Scott San Emeterio shows the lack of tap water at his home on Tuesday. Credit: Scott San Emeterio via Storyful