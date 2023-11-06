Hobbs announced $750 tax rebates for eligible Arizona families

Reuters

Asia is poised to start this week as it finished last week, with risk assets and investor sentiment buoyed by growing confidence in the U.S. economic 'soft landing', and easing financial conditions from the slide in the dollar and U.S. bond yields. The regional economic and policy events calendar this week is jammed with top-tier releases which are sure to give local assets strong steers, especially from China. October's import and export figures are released on Tuesday, and Thursday sees the release of bank lending and credit, money supply, producer price inflation and consumer price inflation, all for October also.