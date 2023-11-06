Hobbs announced $750 tax rebates for eligible Arizona families
The Arizona Department of Revenue and Hobbs launched a site that allows Arizona residents to check their eligibility and status to receive up to $750 in tax rebates.
Tampa's Police Department will soon welcome another 30 officers. It's all because of a $3.75 million grant from the United States Department Of Justice. In a press call Thursday, the DOJ discussed the millions of dollars spread to agencies nationwide. One Mayor joined that call: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. "The bottom line is that these dollars and the officers that we hire are going to make a real difference in the cities or the in the neighborhoods across our city," she said in the call.
FOX News national correspondent Griff Jenkins reacts to former President Donald Trump’s adult sons testifying at a civil fraud trial on ‘MediaBuzz.’
Gaza hit by intense bombardment amid communications blackout; US secretary of state Antony Blinken makes surprise visit to Iraq amid attacks on US troops in region
Dem Rep. Jasmine Crockett, Former GOP Rep. Barbara Comstock, CNN Political Commentator Kristen Soltis Anderson and CNN Political Commentator Karen Finney join Dana Bash to discuss a NYT/Siena poll where former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in several key battleground states.
One of Hollywood's biggest stars takes a reflective look at her life, as she publishes her memoir.
Warren Buffett's business partner trashed VCs, shared his recipe for success, and pointed out a big difference between Heinz ketchup and Kraft cheese.
The TFSA is the ideal place to compound stock investments for years. Here are seven stocks for strong long-term TFSA returns. The post TFSA Wealth: 7 Stocks to Own for the Next 20 Years appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Stocks eclipsed by massive gains in a handful of mega-cap names could end up driving huge returns for investors in the next decade, a CIO argues.
Would-be buyers facing “unprecedented” affordability crisis will need to get creative.
If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other...
Conventional wisdom holds that when you hit your 70s, you should adjust your investment portfolio so it leans heavily toward low-risk bonds and cash accounts and away from higher-risk stocks and...
At 68, I do not have any investments of any kind. My $80,000 condo is paid off, and I have $60,000 saved. Am I too late? -Bernhard It's never too late to start investing and managing your money. But I … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: ‘Am I Too Late?' I'm 68, Have No Investments and Only Have $60K Saved appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Oil and gas stocks have been a roller coaster ride lately, with prices dropping during the pandemic. Then, it rose when supply was tightened, and people began moving around again. The unrest in the...
Asia is poised to start this week as it finished last week, with risk assets and investor sentiment buoyed by growing confidence in the U.S. economic 'soft landing', and easing financial conditions from the slide in the dollar and U.S. bond yields. The regional economic and policy events calendar this week is jammed with top-tier releases which are sure to give local assets strong steers, especially from China. October's import and export figures are released on Tuesday, and Thursday sees the release of bank lending and credit, money supply, producer price inflation and consumer price inflation, all for October also.
Mutual funds manage more than $20 trillion in assets, so tax-loss selling in late October could drive big shifts in the stock market at year-end.
Here are some key reasons why you may want to buy RY stock now to hold for years to come. The post Is Now the Right Time to Buy Royal Bank Stock? Here’s My Take appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
My retirement savings were wiped out in market changes over the last couple of years. I am planning on working for about five more years. What investment suggestions do you have this late in the game? – Daniel Sorry to … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: My Retirement Savings Were Wiped Out. How Can I Recoup My Recent Investment Losses This ‘Late in the Game?' appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
High interest rates, regulatory hurdles, and inflation have all bogged down the clean energy sector this year.
TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week: Telecom conference The Canadian Telecom Summit begins on Monday in Toronto. The three-day meeting brings together leading executives from across the industry to discuss collaboration and digital innovation. Corporate earnings Financial results from some of the biggest names in corporate Canada are expected to come at a fast and furious pace this week. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. reports its financial resul
Key Insights QUALCOMM's estimated fair value is US$174 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity QUALCOMM is estimated...