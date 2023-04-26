HMRC workers to take strike action - as midwives accept NHS pay offer
Midwives have voted to accept the NHS pay offer, the Royal College of Midwives has announced as HMRC workers vote to take strike action.
Midwives have voted to accept the NHS pay offer, the Royal College of Midwives has announced as HMRC workers vote to take strike action.
Lake, the election denier promoted by the network in her losing gubernatorial bid, turned on Fox News big time.
Ex-president’s daughter seeks to distance herself from alleged actions of her brothers
“The passenger artfully concealed the Vampire straw with other straws,” a TSA spokesman said.
Carlson frequently stumped for Trump on air, but in private expressed his hatred for the former president.
It was in the middle of the Borneo rainforest in 2012 when the Royal press pack got to experience, first hand, the Prince of Wales’s fury at the sometimes intrusive nature of the media.
‘These rooms don’t get much attention when I’m not here,’ she wrote on TikTok
A recent speech by the ousted Fox News host had religious overtones that were too extreme even for Rupert Murdoch, a source told Vanity Fair.
The video features lots of cackling from the former Fox News host.
The Canadian prime minister took to Instagram with a set of "adorable" selfies starring him and his wife.
Margot Robbie rocked a high-cut retro swimsuit in the Barbie teaser trailer, and fans can't get over it. Watch the clip here.
"Underneath that armor, I’m a very feminine creature," says the Fast X star
They say the definition of insanity is mindlessly repeating the same action over and over again, hoping to achieve better results: in America they call that politics. After months of speculation, it’s official: Joe Biden will run for president again in 2024. Given recent developments in the Republican Party, the great joust of verbal incontinence that will be a Biden vs Trump rematch looks the most likely outcome. Between Ron DeSantis’s recent blunders, the widespread Republican backlash against
I for one have never doubted that the Duchess of Sussex has perfectly good reasons for not attending the Coronation. After all, she and her husband have two children. And every parent knows how hard it can be to find a reliable babysitter. This is why my wife and I always use my father-in-law. Unfortunately for the Duchess, her father-in-law is the King, and it seems that on this particular occasion he is unavailable.
Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump spent their teenage years in the home and are set to get the proceeds from an eventual sale.
Are we the only ones who didn’t know Netflix still had their DVD delivery service? Apparently, Live morning show host Kelly Ripa didn’t know either and she had (by far) the best response to learning this piece of info. On a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Ripa, 52, and her husband/hosting partner, Mark Consuelos, 52, talked about the media company’s rental service, which dates back as far as 1998. The DVD mailing service, which currently delivers movie and television show discs to cu
Well, it depends on what your day-to-day looks like.
The Manhattan district attorney's office has asked the judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump to prevent him from publicizing evidence obtained during discovery. In a new motion, prosecutors said Trump's defense attorneys "will not consent to a protective order" so they asked the judge to impose one. Prosecutors said they want to make sure the material is used by Trump solely to prepare a defense and not for posting on social media.
Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins opened CNN This Morning on Tuesday by addressing the exit of co-anchor Don Lemon. “As you may have heard, CNN parted ways with Don Lemon,” Harlow said, as she read CNN CEO Chris Licht’s official statement announcing his exit. Collins said, “Don was a big part of the show over […]
Dakota Johnson hit the Gucci fashion show in Milan this year in a totally see-through top and miniskirt. The actress has worked with several celeb trainers.
Judge tosses Devin Nunes' libel suit, ruling it 'objectively true' his family farm used undocumented migrants