Hmong New Year in Sacramento expected to bring more than 40,000 people
The biggest cultural event within the Hmong community in Sacramento is back after a two-year pandemic pause. The Hmong New Year festivities returned for its 17th year and kicked off its three-day festival at Cal Expo this Friday. Over 40,000 people are expected to attend this year's event that centers and uplifts Sacramento's Hmong community. More here: https://www.kcra.com/article/hmong-new-year-in-sacramento-2022-cal-expo/42072151