History of the MH-60S, the helicopter that crashed off the coast of San Diego
These are the top 32 defense pairings in today's NHL, ranked.
The Blue Jays ended a two-year road trip on July 30. Unpacked and settled, they have a new appreciation for normalcy.
Nate Pearson is back with the Blue Jays in a relief role.
Nobody has more fun celebrating a gold medal than the Canadian national women's hockey team, and Blayre Turnbull wasn't about to sit this one out.
The Blues have locked up one of their core pieces.
Yet another resume builder for Canadian legend Marie-Philip Poulin.
Cristiano Ronaldo set a new scoring record and then added to it to give Portugal a late win over Ireland.
Toronto's playoff hopes haven't been completely extinguished but it's that time of the season when we consider which Blue Jay is the team's MVP.
Canada's Leylah Fernandez and Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open with straight-sets victories on Wednesday.
Joel Embiid denied rumors of a rift with Ben Simmons.
Police say they found Scott sleeping in his car.
After Lou Lamoriello was conspicuously quiet for most of the summer, he completed most of the New York Islanders' offseason work Wednesday.
Visiting players will be exempt from the policies, per the report.
The Premier League season is three weeks old and already filled with drama and the top and bottom of the table.
You want insurance in real life, not in fantasy football. Scott Pianowski explains why it's the wrong move to draft your star running back's understudy.
Belichick also made some weird comments about the vaccine.
Manager Mikel Arteta and Arsenal face an uphill battle after the Gunners started the season with three-straight defeats and zero goals scored.
Here are five pointers that'll surely help make you a more informed and effective sports bettor.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott is back from injury along with the star quarterback's three most important offensive linemen, and the Cowboys are looking to rebound from a rough Dallas debut for coach Mike McCarthy. Health is where defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence starts the discussion of how a proud franchise with five Super Bowl titles can end a 26-year run without even making the NFC championship game, including a 6-10 finish last season. “You can’t do nothing positive being in the training
SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie right-hander Logan Gilbert and four relievers combined to shut out Houston for the second straight day and J.P. Crawford scored the lone run on a sacrifice fly to give the Seattle Mariners a 1-0 win over the Astros on Wednesday. Seattle took two of three in the series from the AL West leaders. The Mariners are still 6 1/2 back of Houston in the AL West but continue to hang around in the wild-card race. Seattle managed just three hits off Houston starter Jake Odorizzi (6-7)