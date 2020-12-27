The historic success of Operation Warp Speed
Pulmonologist Dr. Qanta Ahmed at NYU Langone reacts to the success of President Trump's 'Operation Warp Speed' on 'Justice with Judge Jeanine'
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco broke a bone in his right wrist playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic.The Pirates said Saturday that Polanco has a small nondisplaced fracture of the triquetrum bone and that the wrist will be immobilized for a short time. The team did not say how the injury occurred.The 29-year-old Polanco is expected to be 100% by the start of spring training.Polanco batted just .153 with seven homers and 22 RBIs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season after testing positive for the coronavirus during the team's summer camp.Polanco was hitting .197 with two homers in 21 games for Leones del Escogido in the Dominican League prior to the injury.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
WASHINGTON — The Orlando Magic beat Washington 130-120 on Saturday night, overcoming another triple-double by Russell Westbrook in his home debut for the Wizards.Westbrook had 15 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assistst to become the fourth player in NBA history to record a triple-double in his team’s first two games. Magic Johnson (twice), Jerry Lucas, and Oscar Robertson previously accomplished the feat. Westbrook is the first player to do it with a new team after being acquired from Houston in the off-season for John Wall.Terrence Ross scored 25 points to lead Orlando. Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 17 rebounds, and Markelle Fultz added 21 points to help the Magic win its second straight to start the season.Bradley Beal had 39 points for the Wizards, while Thomas Bryant had 19.Westbrook, who averaged a triple-double three straight seasons from 2016-17 to 2018-19 with Oklahoma City, had just two points at the half finished shooting 6 for 19 from the field.Washington has lost two straight to open the season.TIP-INSMagic: Orlando’s reserves outscored their Wizards counterparts 53-32. ... Coach Steve Clifford said pregame that James Ennis (hamstring strain) remained in Orlando to continue his rehab schedule.Wizards: Coach Scott Brooks said pregame that he wasn’t sure if Westbrook would play in the second half of back-to-backs but is hopeful Davis Bertans play between 18 to 20 minutes. Bertans had nine points in 20 minutes. ... Two-way rookie guard Cassius Winston (hamstring strain) was inactive but has returned to practice…UP NEXTThe Magic and Wizards will complete their back-to-back in Washington on Sunday. It is the only meeting between the two Southeast division foes in the first half of the NBA schedule release.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsBobby Bancroft, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Joel Embiid had 27 points and 10 rebounds while remaining unbeaten at Madison Square Garden, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the New York Knicks 109-89 on Saturday night.Ben Simmons had 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists while also leading the defensive effort that forced New York's RJ Barrett into a miserable shooting performance. Embiid and Simmons have never dropped a game at MSG and the Sixers have won the last 13 meetings overall.Tobias Harris and Seth Curry each scored 17 points as Philadelphia improved to 2-0 and got off to a good start in turning around its road woes after finishing with a 12-26 road record last season.New coach Doc Rivers earned his 945th victory, moving ahead of Bill Fitch into sole possession of 10th place on the career list.Julius Randle scored 25 points and Alec Burks added 22 for the Knicks, who fell to 0-2 under Tom Thibodeau. Barrett, after a 26-point season opener, shot 2 for 15 and had 10 points.The Knicks were without both their first-round rookies. Obi Toppin is sidelined by a strained right calf and Immanuel Quickley was still sore after sustaining a hip pointer in their season opener.The Sixers' lead was just three a minute and a half into the third quarter before six straight points made it 68-59 on Curry's 3-pointer. Randle made a free throw, but two baskets by Embiid and 3-pointers by Curry and Danny Green made it a 16-3 run and extended the lead to 78-62 midway through the period.The Knicks cut it to nine midway through the fourth, but Embiid nailed a 3-pointer before a nice flurry by Simmons pushed it to 104-85TIP-INS76ers: With Philadelphia completing its first back-to-back of the season Sunday at Cleveland, Rivers wouldn't say if Embiid would be rested.Knicks: Toppin, the No. 8 pick and last season's college player of the year, had an MRI on Saturday. The Knicks said he will be re-evaluated in a week to 10 days. ... New York also remained without G Austin Rivers (groin), leaving him unable to play against his father's team.WARDROBE MALFUNCTIONThe Knicks debuted their City Edition jerseys and one needed a quick alteration. Reggie Bullock's jersey had his No. 25 on the front but No. 23 on the back. Mitchell Robinson is No. 23, so Bullock had to change his jersey to the correct one after it was noticed.UP NEXT76ers: Visit Cleveland on Sunday.Knicks: Host Milwaukee on Sunday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a tiebreaking jumper with 1.4 seconds left and finished with 24 points, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder hold off a furious rally by the Charlotte Hornets to win their season opener 109-107 Saturday night.The Thunder led by 13 with 1:50 to go, but Miles Bridges spurred Charlotte with 11 of his 14 points in the final 1:06 — including a trio of 3s in the last 25 seconds. His final 3 tied it at 107 with 10.3 seconds left.Gilgeous-Alexander then took the inbound pass, brought the ball up the floor and pulled up from 23 feet to drain a contested jumper over Caleb Martin from the top of the key.George Hill was 8 of 9 from the field and finished with 21 points, and Darius Bazley and Luguentz Dort each had 15 points for the Thunder after their first scheduled game against the Rockets was postponed earlier in the week.Terry Rozier, who had 42 points on 10 3-pointers in Charlotte’s loss to the Cavaliers to open the season, had 19 points to lead the Hornets, but his desperation heave at the buzzer fell short.P.J. Washington added 18 points and rookie LaMelo Ball scored 13 points off the bench.Ball was held scoreless in the NBA regular season debut against the Cavaliers but scored nine in the first quarter Saturday, including two 3s. He later got a floater to fall from 13 feet and added a dunk off a steal, finishing the first half 5 of 6 from the floor for 13 points to give the Hornets a 59-57 lead at the break. However, he did not score in the second half, missing all four shots from the field.TIP-INSThunder: Outrebound the Hornets 54-47 behind 13 boards from Al Horford.Hornets: Bismack Biyombo started at centre for Cody Zeller, who is out at least four weeks after breaking a bone in his left hand in the team's season-opening loss at Cleveland.UP NEXTThunder: Will host the Jazz on Monday night in their home opener.Hornets: Will be tested as they host Kevin Durant and the Nets in a back-to-back at home Sunday night.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsSteve Reed, The Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Trae Young scored eight straight points down the stretch and finished with 36 points as the Atlanta Hawks beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 Saturday night.Kevin Huerter added 21 points for the Hawks, who won their second straight. De’Andre Hunter finished with 15 points and rookie Nathan Knight added 14 points, going 4 of 5 from the field and 2-for-3 shooting from 3-point range.Ja Morant led Memphis with 28 points and seven assists, and Kyle Anderson finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Dillon Brooks added 19 points before fouling out in the closing seconds.Huerter said the goal was to stop the Grizzlies’ transition game and keep them out of the paint, where they are one of the best teams in the league.“For the most part, I think we did a pretty good job at that. We tried to turn a lot of them into shooters,” Huerter said, later adding: “Trying to keep them out of the paint, and we did our thing offensively.”The game was a showdown between two of the league’s top young point guards in Young and Morant, both of whom had big season-openers. Young had 37 points in the Hawks’ 124-104 win at Chicago, while Morant scored a career-high 44 in a home loss to San Antonio.Young, who was limited to 12 points in the first half, scored 10 points in the final 2:40 against the Grizzlies, starting with the eight straight to keep Memphis from overtaking Atlanta.“I think shots just went down,” Young said of the second half. “I was getting some really good looks in that first half. Shots just weren’t going in. For all of us. … I think we got the rust off (in the first half) and played really well as far as scoring throughout the rest of the game.”The young guards carried their teams through the first half, with the Hawks also getting an early burst from Huerter, who had 13 points at the break, hitting all five of his shots.The Hawks held a 58-56 lead at the half.“We’re both young talents trying to be the face of the league,” Morant said. “We’ve played against each other many times. ... The sky’s the limit for (Young).”TIP-INSHawks: Split a pair of preseason games against the Grizzlies in Memphis. …Starting frontline player Danilo Gallinari did not play due to a left foot contusion. … Knight, who signed a two-way contract with the Hawks after a four-year career at William & Mary, scored his first NBA points in the first quarter.Grizzlies: Reserve G De’Anthony Melton was a late scratch Saturday morning due to health and safety protocols. “In terms of a return date, I’m new to this process,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said, adding: “We don’t have a firm timeline yet. It’s to be determined.” ... Kyle Anderson reached 2,000 career points in the first quarter. … Morant reached 500 assists in the second quarter.INJURY KNOWLEDGE: When asked about the availability of certain Hawks injured players, coach Lloyd Pierce candidly said he can only coach the ones available. And that’s how he approaches it.“I never pretend to know about injuries,” the Hawks coach said. “I’ve never sustained an injury in my life, so I don’t pretend to know what an ACL or and MCL or anything else or foot or ankle. I don’t know anything about it, so I don’t try to pretend to know.”UP NEXTHawks: Play their home opener against the Detroit Pistons on Monday.Grizzlies: Begin the first road trip of the season on Monday in Brooklyn against the Nets.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsClay Bailey, The Associated Press
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Third-string quarterback C.J. Beathard threw three touchdown passes, Jeff Wilson ran for 183 yards, and the San Francisco 49ers dealt a brutal blow to the Arizona Cardinals' playoff hopes by defeating them 20-12 on Saturday. Beathard was making his first start since 2018 and was 1-9 as a starting quarterback before he was pressed into action against the Cardinals because of injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens. The 27-year-old wasn't amazing but avoided big mistakes. He completed 13 of 22 passes for 182 yards, Wilson earned hard yards on the ground and the 49ers came up with two big defensive stops late in the fourth quarter, including Ahkello Witherspoon's interception of Kyler Murray's pass in the end zone. The Cardinals (8-7) no longer control their own destiny in the playoff race. If the Chicago Bears win their final two games, they will reach the playoffs because of a tiebreaker over the Cardinals. Arizona started the day positioned as the No. 7 and final team in the NFC playoff field, but the game was a struggle from the outset. The 49ers (6-9) pulled ahead 14-6 in the third quarter on Beathard’s 9-yard touchdown pass to fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Arizona scored its first and only touchdown early in the fourth quarter when Kenyan Drake jumped on top of a pile and stretched his arm just far enough for a 1-yard touchdown. Murray couldn’t connect with DeAndre Hopkins on the 2-point conversion and the 49ers still led 14-12. The Cardinals' next offensive drive stalled at their 35 when they went for it on fourth-and-2. Another Murray-to-Hopkins attempt couldn't connect and the 49ers took over on downs. A couple of plays later, Juszczyk caught his second touchdown of the day, this one on a 1-yard toss from Beathard with 8:36 left in the fourth. Following the touchdown, San Francisco's Robbie Gould missed a crucial extra point that kept it a one-possession game at 20-12. He also missed a 37-yard field-goal attempt with 1:05 left. But the 49ers overcame those mistakes and held on for the win. The 49ers were already eliminated from the playoff race one year after playing in the Super Bowl, but they appeared plenty motivated. They had several big hits on defence and pushed the pile on several Wilson runs. The Cardinals had a promising opening drive that bogged down in the red zone and ended up settling for a 3-0 lead after a 27-yard field goal by Mike Nugent. It was a common theme for Arizona, which moved the ball at times, but couldn't hit on enough big plays downfield. San Francisco took a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter on a 21-yard pass from Beathard to Wilson and the 49ers took a 7-6 advantage into halftime. Murray completed 31 of 50 passes for 247 yards, no touchdowns and the late interception. Hopkins, the NFL's leading receiver coming into the game, had eight catches for 48 yards. FINDING FITZ Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald had six catches for 28 yards on Saturday. The 37-year-old has caught at least 50 passes in 17 straight seasons, which is an NFL record. INJURIES 49ers: DB K'Waun Williams (knee/shin) left the game in the first half. ... OL Justin Skule (knee) left the game and was listed as questionable. Cardinals: LB Haason Reddick (hamstring) left the game in the first quarter, but returned early in the second quarter. He leads the team with 12 1/2 sacks this season. ... RB Chase Edmonds (hip) left the game in the first half and didn't return. ... TE Dan Arnold was evaluated for a concussion. ... Murray was shaken up on the final offensive play of the game and gingerly walked off the field. UP NEXT The 49ers play their final “home” game of the year in Arizona against the Seahawks. The Cardinals travel to face the L.A. Rams in the season finale. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL David Brandt, The Associated Press
EDMONTON — Dylan Cozens scored a hat trick and had three assists in Canada's 16-2 win over Germany to open the world junior men's hockey championship Saturday. Dawson Mercer, Philip Tomasino, Alex Newhook and Peyton Krebs each scored twice for the host country. Kaiden Guhle, Ryan Suzuki, Jakob Pelletier, Thomas Harley and Connor McMichael also scored for Canada. John Peterka and Florian Elias countered for the Germans in front of Rogers Place devoid of spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nine German players were isolating in hotel rooms Saturday because of positive tests for the virus upon arrival in Edmonton. Germany played 14 skaters — nine forwards and five defencemen — for a second game in as many days after falling 5-3 to Finland on Christmas Day. Canada exploited defensive and goaltending mistakes by the fatigued Germans in Saturday's lone Pool A game. Canada's 16 goals in a single tournament game was two back of the record of 18 set in both 1985 and 1986. The defending champions face Slovakia (1-0) on Sunday. Jonas Gahr replaced German starter Arno Tiefensee after one period and allowed 12 goals on 33 shots. Tiefensee gave up four goals on 11 shots following a 45-save outing versus Finland the previous day. Canada's Devon Levi stopped eight of nine shots over two periods for the win. Dylan Garand played the third turning away five of six. Sweden opened Pool B with a 7-1 thumping of Austria on Saturday. The top four teams in each pool advance to the Jan. 2 quarterfinals, followed by semifinals Jan. 4 and the medal games Jan. 5. Canada overwhelmed Germany scoring seven times on Gahr in Saturday's second period. The Canadians' goal celebrations muted as the score became lopsided. German captain Tim Stuetzle had the energy, however, to check Bowen Byram over the boards and into Canada's team bench toward the end of the period. Krebs scored Canada's fourth in the dying seconds of the first period. Germany argued the clock had expired, but officials ruled Krebs scored a power-play goal at 19:59. Gahr and Tiefensee both misplaying the puck behind the German net led to a pair of Canadian goals, including Mercer's wraparound short-hander in the first period. McMichael also scored a short-handed goal in the third period. Canada's Braden Schneider was ejected before the game was nine minutes old. The defenceman's shoulder check caught Jan-Luca Schumacher's head for a major penalty and game misconduct. Three Germans are eligible to leave quarantine Sunday followed by another five on Tuesday. One player is in isolation until the day before the tournament ends Jan. 5. Canadian captain Kirby Dach is sidelined for the tournament because of a wrist injury sustained in a pre-tournament against Russia. Head coach Andre Tourigny will alternate the captaincy between Byram and Cozens with McMichael a full-time alternate. Byram wore the C on Saturday. The loss of Dach also meant reshuffling Canada's forward lines. Cozens shifted to the wing of Newhook and left-winger Dylan Holloway. McMichael was promoted to top-line centre. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2020. The Canadian Press
