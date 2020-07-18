Historic Nantes Cathedral Damaged by Fire
A fire ripped through parts of St Peter’s and St Paul’s Cathedral in Nantes, France, on July 18, with firefighters working to bring the blaze under control from the plaza outside.
According to reports, the surrounding neighborhood was cordoned off while fire fighters worked to bring the blaze under control.
Officials announced that they were launching an arson probe to investigate how the fire began. Credit: Ludovic Stang via Storyful
