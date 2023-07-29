Historic Hoke House in York County to be relocated
A historic house in York County that was at risk of being demolished will instead be relocated.
A historic house in York County that was at risk of being demolished will instead be relocated.
House Republicans in competitive districts often vote with the Georgia firebrand, according to a new study.
The beef between the House speaker and the California Democrat was reported by two lawmakers who witnessed the interaction
McCarthy made noise about tackling the issue before he became speaker of the House. Since then, it's been crickets.
92% of House Republicans have voted with Greene more than 90% of the time this year, according to research by the Center for American Progress.
In a recent incident, Russian aircraft dropped flares above a US military MQ-9 Reaper drone and damaged its propeller.
The drone hit what appears to be a TOS-1, a multiple rocket system capable of launching powerful, but possibly indiscriminate, thermobaric rockets.
Russians fear being caught in a pincer movement by Ukrainian soldiers pushing past the first village recaptured in Kyiv’s new counter-offensive thrust.
Beverley Henry paid $900 a month in rent when she first moved into her one-bedroom Toronto apartment nearly a decade ago but that amount has since climbed to more than $1,300. Henry, a senior living on a pension, says she won't be able to handle any more rent hikes in the future. "If the rent keeps going up … I would have to decide: am I going to pay my rent on time or am I going to buy food?" she said in a recent interview. Henry and a number of her neighbours at 33 King Street in Toronto’s wes
From pushing their bodies to the limit in extreme heat despite warnings to defacing national monuments, tourists are apparently out of control.
Rep. Robert Garcia ribaldly ripped the right-wing lawmaker for trying to silence him as he shared one of her most outrageous moments from the pandemic.
Jill Wine-Banks suggested this could be “the straw that breaks the camel’s back.”
Florida’s governor wants to investigate the hit to state pension funds after he joined anti-trans backlash
Ryan Reynolds is definitely the dad, thank you very much.
Grocery retailers in Canada, like Loblaws and Walmart, are upping security to combat a rise in theft, but some of the tactics are sparking customer backlash.
Khloé Kardashian is proving once again that she believes in focusing on family above all else
Alicia Navarro, 18, shows up at a police station in Montana more than 1,000 miles from her home.
‘My name’s Tim. Sorry to correct you,’ the congressman said
It’s common with a lot of cancers.
Providing Ukraine with more weapons and expecting the nation to win the war is "the definition of strategic insanity," one expert says.
The footage shows why this type of trap is a problem. And it's just one of a number of obstacles standing in the way of Ukraine's offensive push.