Hispanic leaders meet in Palm Beach Gardens amid new Florida immigration laws
Hispanic leaders met in Palm Beach County amid a new Florida law that looks to crack down on illegal immigration.
Hispanic leaders met in Palm Beach County amid a new Florida law that looks to crack down on illegal immigration.
The former president said in the videotaped session that he couldn’t have raped E. Jean Carroll because she wasn’t his “type."
Former White House official is at centre of Trump Organization’s civil fraud lawsuit in New York
Press Service of Prigozhin/TelegramWagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday said his fighters will pull out of the key eastern Ukraine battleground of Bakhmut on May 10, ripping a lack of support from Moscow that is dooming his troops “to a senseless death.”His mercenaries have led the bitter fight for control of the small city that has become the scene of some of the bloodiest conflict in Ukraine in recent months despite Bakhmut holding little strategic significance. In a series of furi
Mr Trump lobbed numerous insults at Ms Carroll during his deposition
The right-wing network's hosts have tried to gaslight their own viewers.
NEW YORK/DOONBEG, Ireland (Reuters) -Jurors in Donald Trump's civil rape trial on Thursday saw a video deposition in which the former U.S. president defended private comments he made in 2005 about grabbing women sexually without asking. "Historically, that's true, with stars... if you look over the last million years," Trump said in the video deposition taken last October and shown to the jury on Thursday, the seventh day of the rape trial in Manhattan federal court. The "Access Hollywood" tape was first made public in October 2016, a month before Trump was elected U.S. president.
The former US president spoke about NI deadlock before leaving Ireland to deal with court case.
Republican Mark Robinson, a leading candidate for governor, mocked the outcry from students who survived the Parkland, Florida, school shooting.
Russia has scaled back its Victory Day celebrations this year, likely to hide losses in Ukraine, using drone strike as an excuse, says US think tank.
"Good luck, CNN," the MSNBC host said. "But I wish you weren't doing this."
The CNN anchor slammed the former Trump White House press secretary with one of her old tweets after she was named the next guest host of Fox News' prime time.
The former US president was speaking to reporters while golfing at his resort outside the village of Doonbeg in Co Clare.
Who was responsible for yesterday’s dramatic drone attack in Moscow? We may never know. But it has displayed Vladimir Putin’s biggest fear – because for all the talk of Ukraine staring down the barrel of defeat, the Kremlin knows that Ukraine is far from willing to run up the white flag just yet.
Former President Trump's dealings with LIV Golf are part of a broader Justice Department investigation.
Jesse Watters facing backlash for ‘stigmatisation of immigrants’ and people of colour
Kyiv is threatening to call off a visit by Volodymyr Zelensky to Berlin after details of the high-security operation were leaked to the press.
Boebert is accused of spending $60,000 on "get out to vote" calls and texts while failing to declare the transactions as in-kind contributions.
Floridians of Chinese descent have mobilized, holding protests and forming the Florida Asian American Justice Alliance to fight the legislation.
Donald Trump has vowed to confront E. Jean Carroll, who has accused him of rape, describing the case as a “disgrace”.
Experts told Insider that Ukrainians will be looking to turn the tides of the war after months of brutal fighting in Bakhmut.