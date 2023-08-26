Hiram Johnson High School debuts new football field with lights in Sacramento

It's not your typical Friday night at Hiram Johnson High School in the Tahoe Park area of Sacramento. After decades of playing on an old field, on Friday the lights were on as players debuted the new athletic field, which was unveiled last March. "We've watched the field go in and then in the past year, we've watched lights, the stadium, and the bleachers, so we have been anticipating this day for a very long time," said Jill Thom, one of the assistant principals at the high school. The project cost $5.3 million and was funded with voter-approved bond money from the city of Sacramento. Maricela De La Cruz reports.