Hillsborough County students spend a night outside to experience homelessness
It’s not how most high schoolers would choose to spend a Friday night—sleeping on the hard ground to learn a distressing lesson. Nevertheless, several dozen of them from across Hillsborough County made that choice Friday. As night fell, they were completely exposed to mosquito bites and sticky humidity with nothing more than sleeping bags for bedding. “You know, I’ll take one mosquito bite or one bad night of sleep if it means that I learn something important,” said Danielle Musry, a senior from Sickles High School.