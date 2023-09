CBC

Six months ago, two Edmonton police officers were shot to death as they knocked on the door of an apartment in the city's northwest. The alleged shooter, a 16-year-old boy, also shot his mother before turning the gun on himself. The dramatic and tragic events of March 16 captured the attention of the city and the country. But as the province's annual Police and Peace Officers' Memorial Day approaches on Sept. 24, the investigation has long since gone quiet, at least outwardly.By the time of the