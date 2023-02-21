Hillsborough County School District hosts school boundary meetings
The Hillsborough County School District is holding additional meetings on proposed boundary changes that will impact students and teachers. The district held two meetings on Monday night at King High School in Tampa and at Mulrennan Middle School in Valrico. "I have a list of concerns. My first concern is going to be my children and how are they going to adapt going through elementary and middle school with a core group of kids and then being one of the few getting pulled and tossed into a new high school," said Brittany Maloney, a parent.