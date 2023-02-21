Hillsborough County School District hosts school boundary meetings

CBC

A Grande Prairie, Alta., nurse hopes to alleviate the workforce shortage in her profession by furthering her education right at home. Chantelle Gray has been a registered nurse in the city for almost a decade. But she will soon have a new set of credentials as she is nearing the end of her clinical placement in Grande Prairie to become a nurse practitioner through an online course at Athabasca University. "I just really started to think seriously about it and be like, 'maybe you should be part o