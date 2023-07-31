Hillsborough County school boundary changes update
Hillsborough County school boundary changes update.
Hillsborough County school boundary changes update.
Other St. John parents don’t see this decision as a pastor and principal standing up for orthodoxy, but for their own convenience. From Melinda Henneberger:
“It’s true we bring doctrines to children. But what is the bad about our indoctrination?” -- nonprofit founder and talk radio host Dennis Prager
More than 45 million Americans are paying off student debt, with the average borrower owing $37,338 for federal loans. Those with private loans owe an average of $54,921. Naturally, they're eager to...
The U.S. Department of Education is launching a beta website to accept student loan payment applications under the Biden administration's new SAVE Plan on Sunday.
Universities are rebranding freshers’ week as “welcome week” in an effort to become more “inclusive”.
The Houston Independent School District, the largest public school system in Texas, will convert libraries into disciplinary centers.
Former President Trump tried to pressure both Gov. Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to help overturn President Biden's win in Georgia.
It is the latest in a string on on-stage incidents for musicians
via Telegram / 112Several explosions rocked Moscow early Sunday morning in a drone attack that damaged a skyscraper, left at least one person injured, and shut down local airspace, according to local reports.The Moscow City business center took a direct hit in the attack, with footage from the scene showing debris and smoke apparently pouring from the building. Local outlet 112 reported that a security guard was injured in the strike, though Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said no injuries had been
"It's always unpleasant when you have to go in and tell your wife that, 'By the way, tomorrow sometime I'm going to be indicted,'" Trump said.
Rafaela Vasquez, who was behind the wheel of a self-driving Uber that killed a pedestrian in 2018, pleaded guilty to endangerment on Friday.
A 6-year-old girl has died after being struck by her family's boat. She was found by her father. The mother was operating the boat.
North Korea's Foreign Ministry this week vowed that the country would "annihilate" the United States, adding that the U.S. would be terminated this century.
"DeSantis has no chance of winning," Florida Republican Alan Pincus told The Washington Post. "He really hurt himself, maybe permanently."
The former president lambasts indictments, rips on Biden and others at Erie rally
The actress, 60, married her longtime beau ex-Ferrari CEO Jean Todt in an intimate ceremony in Geneva on Thursday
The former Biden White House press secretary said it's "despite what Donald Trump says on the campaign trail and wants his followers to believe."
The quick, deadly drones are designed to limit Russia's Black Sea Fleet. They are packed with explosives and can hit targets 500 miles away, per CNN.
The longest kill is accredited to an anonymous Canadian soldier fighting in Iraq against ISIS.
Jonathan Ernst/ReutersNo one is trying to put Hunter Biden’s former business partner behind bars before he can testify in front of a key House committee on Monday—but that hasn’t stopped some Republicans from speculating wildly about the situation following a development in an unrelated court case.The strange saga began on Saturday when the Department of Justice sent an administrative request to a Manhattan judge asking her to set a date for Devon Archer to report to prison in a case entirely un