Hillsborough County School Board votes to change district boundaries

Thousands of Hillsborough County Public Schools students will eventually be zoned for different schools after a 4-3 vote by the school board Tuesday evening. Superintendent Addison Davis has said the boundary changes will help the district better use its campuses — some of which are overcrowded while others suffer from low enrollment — and save money as a result. The plan that passed will not be as drastic as a couple of the other plans the district considered. The plan, however, will close five schools and impact roughly 15,000 students starting in the 2024-2025 school year.