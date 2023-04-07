Hillsborough County Commissioner works to bring African American Arts & Cultural Center to West Tampa

WFTS-Tampa

West Tampa native and Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Myers is leading the charge to build an African American Arts and Cultural Center in the community. The plans call for the demolition of the West Tampa Neighborhood Resource Center on Rome Avenue. Currently, Hillsborough County doesn't have a facility like this, and with the transformation plans for West Tampa, Myers said this is the perfect fit.