Hillsborough County commissioner pushing for change following deadly train crash
A Hillsborough County commissioner is pushing for change after a train struck and killed six people last month. The family was in an SUV and crossed the tracks near the intersection of Jim Lefler Circle and U.S. 92 in Plant City. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the train was going 55 miles an hour, and the SUV flipped several times. Six people died, and another passenger, 23-year-old Guillermo E. Gama III, is currently being treated at Lakeland Regional and is in critical condition.