Hillcrest restaurant gets huge boost after Pride
The Fox News host reached peak blather with his infuriating take on the indictments against the former president.
The Justice Department has asked a federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington to step in after he released a post online that appeared to promise revenge on anyone who goes after him. Prosecutors on Friday requested that U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan issue a protective order concerning evidence in the case, a day after Trump pleaded not guilty to charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss and block the peaceful transition of power. The order, different from a “gag order,” would limit what information Trump and his legal team could share publicly about the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith.
CNN's Kaitlan Collins said she was told the former president was "particularly" bothered by this quick reference.
Donald Trump’s former aid Sebastian Gorka gave short shrift to the BBC’s political editor this week, eventually asking him, “Do you not speak English?” In an increasingly terse exchange during the BBC’s flagship early morning current affairs Today Programme on radio, Gorka accused the BBC’s Chris Mason of “putting words in his mouth” and not …
"How is that not intimidation?" asked former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham about Trump's Truth Social post on Friday.
Jennifer Lopez shared swimsuit pics and photos of Ben Affleck from her 54th birthday party—thrown by Ben at their brand new home.
Wearing your bathing suit wrong has never looked so right.
A day after pleading not guilty in the Jan. 6 case, the former president complained his legal woes are draining his campaign coffers.
Smith's son Gaston Richmond married Bonnie Lane at the actress's California home on July 29
Court documents say Rodney Mervyn Nichols, 81, confessed because he ‘had to come clean.’
The controversial Oscar-winning actor has reflected on pushing his family too far in the search for greatness.
A whole new take on the Canadian tuxedo.
The news comes seven weeks after the former couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary
Already busted for documents he kept at Mar-a-Lago, Trump could soon be in more hot water for the documents that the attorney general says he failed to keep for his NY fraud trial.
A federal judge in Washington, D.C. informed the thrice-indicted ex-president he "may be held pending trial " if he violated rules for pretrial behavior The post Trump Threatens ‘If You Go After Me, I’m Coming After You’ Day After Court Warns Him Not to Issue Threats appeared first on TheWrap.
A top official said that Russia used concrete to build its deeper defenses, presenting a tougher challenge for Ukraine's counteroffensive.
The judge presiding over the long-running case from two election workers wants to know what exactly he is admitting to
"Where are the parents?" the Carnival Cruise Line Miami Blog wrote in the post, adding that the photo was taken by a person named Liz Pride.
The far-right lawmaker played Pollyanna with her bonkers take on ex-president's latest court appearance.
In the last few months, artists like Cardi B, Harry Styles and Kelsea Ballerini have all had objects chucked at them onstage. What's the deal?