Hillary Clinton says Trump followers need 'deprogamming from cult'
Hillary Clinton says Trump followers need 'deprogamming from cult'CNN
Hillary Clinton says Trump followers need 'deprogamming from cult'CNN
Jill Wine-Banks flagged a major flaw in the former president's new ploy.
The former president departed New York after leaving court in the middle of the third day's proceedings.
Of course, it wasn't intentional on her part.
Russia has long hoped to triumph by continuing the war for so long that the West gets exhausted. Signs of that fatigue are starting to emerge.
Mike Segar/ReutersThe judge who doomed Donald Trump’s family business last week took an aggressive and preemptive step on Wednesday to ensure the former president can't secretly shift assets to salvage his real estate empire.In an order that was posted on the fourth day of the former president’s bank fraud trial, Justice Arthur F. Engoron commanded that the Trumps identify any corporations they have—and come clean about any plans to move around money in an attempt to hide or keep their wealth.It
The former president allegedly spoke about the vessels during an event at his Mar-a-Lago club after he left the White House.
The CNN anchor demanded to know why Republicans aren’t responding to the latest Donald Trump scandal.
RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan suggested Russia should drop a nuclear bomb on Siberia to send a message to the West, reports said.
Months after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump allegedly discussed potentially sensitive information about U.S. nuclear submarines with a member of his Mar-a-Lago Club -- an Australian billionaire who then allegedly shared the information with scores of others, including more than a dozen foreign officials, several of his own employees, and a handful of journalists, according to sources familiar with the matter. The potential disclosure was reported to special counsel Jack Smith's team as they investigated Trump's alleged hoarding of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, the sources told ABC News. The information could shed further light on Trump's handling of sensitive government secrets.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Easter weekend vacation in Montana cost taxpayers nearly a quarter of a million dollars, CBC News has learned — far more than the sum reported to Parliament.The price tag for the April 6-10 trip comes to more than $228,839, once the costs carried by the Canadian Armed Forces, the Privy Council Office and the RCMP are included.That sum does not include the regular salaries of the RCMP officers tasked with protecting the prime minister, the Royal Canadian Air Force
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/ReutersListen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.The civil suit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James against Donald Trump for inflating his assets is, for the former president, the financial equivalent to a giant windstorm blowing off his crazy toupee-slash-hairdo.That’s according to law professor and author of Big Dirty Money, Jennifer Taub, who joins The New Abnormal
The Fox News reporter tried to goad the White House rep into saying the Biden administration is enjoying the GOP drama.
‘John Kelly, by far the dumbest of my Military people, just picked up the theme of the Radical Left’s lying about Gold Star Families and Soldiers, in his hatred of me,’ Trump rants on Truth Social
The Florida Republican who orchestrated the ouster of Kevin McCarthy immediately criticized his short-term replacement.
The former White House aide couldn't stop laughing as she answered Jimmy Kimmel's question about Trump's ketchup habits.
The Florida Republican is running Donald Trump's playbook, including the part about not fretting the consequences.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyThe United States and NATO breathed a sigh of relief this week when the Serbian government said it would be pulling back troops after ordering a swift military buildup along its border with Kosovo. The National Security Council had referred to the buildup as “a very destabilizing development”—and news of the apparent de-escalation was “welcome,” the U.S. State Department said.But according to officials and experts in Kosovo who spoke with
Mike Segar/ReutersDonald Trump has voluntarily dismissed his $500 million federal lawsuit against his former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen, claiming that he’s too busy right now to continue pursuing the case.In a rambling statement, Trump’s campaign specified that Trump found it a bigger priority to be campaigning in New Hampshire on Monday than to be deposed for the Cohen lawsuit. “Given that President Trump is required to sit for deposition in a civil matter on Columbus Day, when he is sche
Lawyers for My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell sought permission on Thursday to quit representing him in defamation lawsuits brought by Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic USA, alleging he owes the attorneys "millions of dollars" in unpaid legal fees. Lindell, a prominent supporter of Republican former president and current GOP candidate Donald Trump, is fighting claims that he spread false conspiracy theories that Dominion and Smartmatic voting machines were used to rig the 2020 U.S. presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden. Lindell has not made any payments on his legal bills since July, his lawyers at Parker Daniels Kibort and Lewin & Lewin told federal judges in Minnesota and Washington, D.C. overseeing the defamation cases.
"It's the simple moments together that define the richness of life. I cherish every second! 🥰" Ivanka wrote on Instagram