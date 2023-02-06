Hilinski's Hope spreads mental health awareness to Keene State student-athletes
Hilinski's Hope spreads mental health awareness to Keene State student-athletes.
Hilinski's Hope spreads mental health awareness to Keene State student-athletes.
Sepsis is often mistaken for flu in the early stages. Experts reveal the key signs of infection that suggest you need urgent medical attention
Internationally trained doctors are being sidelined in Canada while six million Canadians do not have a family doctor. Internationally trained physicians, commonly known as international medical graduates, are medical professionals who completed their education outside of Canada or the United States. In October 2021, a community research team from Simon Fraser University, supported by an advisory committee, led research on Canada’s exclusionary medical licensing policies.
A Vancouver Island community is adopting a bylaw banning the consumption of controlled substances on municipal property as B.C. becomes the first province in Canada to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of certain illicit drugs. Campbell River Coun. Ben Lanyon moved the motion in favour of the bylaw during a Jan. 26 council meeting, five days before decriminalization was to take effect, calling it a proactive approach. It now awaits final adoption, having passed third reading. "Campbe
Five years ago, Angie MacCaull says she was in the best shape of her life and would not have considered heart issues to be the source of her sudden pain. "Aching from my elbows to hands," she said. "I had some abdominal discomfort, probably around my diaphragm area. And no shortness of breath, no chest pain, no arm pain, no jaw pain. So not your typical heart attack symptoms." At the time, several negative tests cleared MacCaull to travel with her husband. However, her symptoms worsened and the
When Biden ends the emergency declaration May 11, access to COVID tests, vaccines and treatment will now depend on insurance coverage.
Registered dietitian Kara Mockler advises that regularly sleeping more and eating plenty of protein throughout the day will help build muscle.
Paxlovid is one of the only antiviral pills to effectively treat COVID-19 symptoms. As a more contagious variant spreads, here's what to know.
Canadian women are speaking out about their experience taking domperidone, a drug Health Canada has officially approved for gastrointestinal disorders, but also sometimes prescribed postpartum to help increase the supply of breastmilk. Jennifer Ferger, 38, was prescribed the drug after giving birth to her son in April 2021. She tells Global News she started to have digestion issues and her mental health suffered while on the drug. “I’ve never felt that hopeless in connecting with my baby. I felt like a complete zombie— I wasn’t a human being,” she said. Health Canada has now said it will conduct a safety review of domperidone’s off-label uses based on reports of withdrawal symptoms for those who have reduced their dosage or stopped using the drug. Rosanna Hempel explains.
California is one of the other 10 states touched by the outbreak linked to one brand of artificial tears. That brand and another from the same manufacturer have been recalled.
The spread of the avian influenza virus on a mink farm in Spain has some scientists on edge.
The Westlife star lost both of his parents to the disease just nine months apart.
Over 15,000 claims were filed with B.C.'s workplace regulator regarding COVID-19 exposures since the first case of the virus was recorded in the province three years ago. According to data from WorkSafeBC, which adjudicates and provides compensation for workers who get ill or injured on the job, health-care workers filed the most COVID-19-related claims. The agency found 87 per cent of COVID-19 claims met their criteria for workers' compensation since 2020, with a 94 per cent acceptance rate in
OTTAWA — On Tuesday in Ottawa, Canada's 13 premiers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will sit around the same table in person for the first time since COVID-19 hoping to find a path toward a new long-term health-care funding deal. Both sides are optimistic a deal will emerge but there are some big divides to overcome, including how much more money Ottawa is willing to put on the table, and how much accountability the provinces are willing to put up in return. The premiers have been asking for a
Alberta Health Services will undergo a review of all its mental health and addictions services to ensure they align with the provincial government's push toward recovery-oriented system of care. The new ministry of Mental Health and Addictions is seeking a third party to undertake the review of the programs AHS delivers directly or through a contractor. For example, AHS runs five residential treatment facilities for adults and has contracts with non-profit organizations to run another 22 license
The decision to legalise cannabis in some US states is being blamed for a sudden surge in the smuggling of the drug in Britain, with users clamouring to buy marijuana grown in California.
The number of Ontarians without a family doctor has surpassed two million, according to a new report — just more evidence for some in the medical field that primary care is in crisis. "I am not at all surprised," said Dr. Michael Green, co-lead investigator for Inspire-PHC, the health-care research group which released the data late last month. "What I get all the time in my emails [are stories from] people whose doctor has retired, people having trouble getting in," he continued. "Very few prac
Mum Abigail Tunstall, 49, says in order to keep paying her mortgage, she has had to sacrifice the heating.
The FDA rule change is one of a series of moves by the Biden administration to expand abortion access.
Since June, Fogo Island has not had a permanent doctor. The island had locums for the past several months, but no consistent service. That's about to change. In an interview with the St. John's Telegram earlier this week, Dr. Maureen Gibbons confirmed she will make the move, in April. "I'm looking forward to a mutually caring and rewarding relationship with the people of Fogo," she told the newspaper. When Fogo Island lost its last doctor in June, it marked the first time since 1792 the communit
Britain’s most prolific blood donor donated 25 times in 2022 and has been giving platelets every two weeks for more than 15 years.