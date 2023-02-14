Hilarious Video Shows Italian 'Nonnas' Scream in Excitement at Pregnancy Announcement

A woman in New Jersey said she felt like she was the one being surprised, after her mother and mother-in-law had the most overwhelming reaction to her pregnancy announcement.

The hilarious video shows Serafina and Connie, better known as @yournonnas, screaming from the top of their lungs after Lina Siciliano and her husband told them that they were expecting their first child.

“Are you kidding?” Connie can be heard saying after being handed a picture of an ultrasound. Behind her, Serafina ponders in Italian what the picture is showing.

The video, which was shot in 2019, then shows the two “nonnas” breaking into a fit of screaming, which intensifies as they learn that Siciliano is nine weeks pregnant.

Siciliano, who recorded the unique moment, told Storyful that the matriarches had been “anxiously awaiting my pregnancy, due to me being the baby of my family and the youngest girl, and my husband being the youngest in his family.”

“[They] were just unbelievably happy and excited that their day had come,” she said.

Siciliano, who is now the proud mommy of two little boys, recently uploaded the memorabilia to TikTok where she stated, “This will always be my favourite video.” Credit: @YourNonnas via Storyful