Hikers Watch on as Pickup Trucks Hit by Flash Flooding at National Park in Utah

Hikers watched on as their pickup trucks were hit by raging floodwaters in Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park on Thursday, June 23.

Speaking to KUTV, Orrin Allen said he visited the park with friends during a church campout on Thursday. As they hiked through the mountains the area was hit by rain.

“We’re wandering down, we’re having a blast, we’re watching water gush off the sides of the canyon and it’s looking really cool. I’m following one of the waterfalls down with my eyes, and I was like, ‘Oh shoot, the road’s gone,’” Orrin told KUTV.

Footage by Orrin shows floodwater gushing past several parked vehicles in a valley below where he and his group were hiking.

About 60 park visitors were rescued after becoming trapped by flash flood, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. While no on was injured, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said the floodwater damaged or destroyed as many as eight vehicles, the paper reported. Credit: Orrin Allen via Storyful

