Hikers head to Camelback Mountain early before triple-digit temperatures
Triple-digit temperatures hit the Valley for the first time this year. Hikers hit the trails early Sunday morning, trying to beat the heat before it cranks up.
Two victims have died and four are hospitalized. Here’s everything we know right now.
Nothing says the early 2000s quite like chainmail and metallic.
Warren Buffett defends his signature diet of burgers, hot dogs, sodas, cookies, candy, and ice cream as key to his happiness and long life.
Cruise, 28, posed with a thumbs-up while rocking his best golf outfit
The combat sports world lost its mind when Conor McGregor faced off with Mike Perry after his TKO of Luke Rockhold at BKFC 41 debut.
The Toronto Maple Leafs keep missing opportunities to eliminate opponents at a rate that is becoming difficult to fathom.
China's Ding Liren was crowned on Sunday as the 17th world chess champion in a tense match against Russian-born Ian Nepomniachtchi in Astana, Kazakhstan, in the last chapter of an odds-defying sequence of events. Thirty-year-old Ding won the rapid chess playoff by 2.5 points to 1.5, capitalizing on Nepomniachtchi's mistakes in time trouble in the last of the shorter-format games, following the pair's 7-7 tie in a psychological battle across 14 longer "classical" games. "One Ding to rule em all," fellow grandmaster Anish Giri wrote on Twitter in honour of the new champion.
Simon Nellist, 35, an experienced diving instructor, was killed by a 'big' great white shark while swimming off Sydney, Australia, in February 2022.
The record-setting Bruins and defending champion Avalanche are hosting Game 7s, and the momentum of their playoff series couldn't be more different.
By Tom Cary, Senior Sports Correspondent, in Baku
Deion Sanders says he’s “ashamed” for 31 of the 32 NFL teams after just one player from HBCUs was selected during the 2023 NFL draft over the weekend.
WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness was the target of some criticism by his players after the Winnipeg Jets had exit meetings Saturday and packed their bags for the off-season. Veteran forward Blake Wheeler told reporters he didn’t like the assessment Bowness gave media after the Jets were eliminated from the first round of the playoffs with a 4-1 loss in Game 5 Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights. “I think he could have been honest with us,” Wheeler said. “We could have had those discussio
LeBron James once again let his actions speak louder than his words.
Colorado Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano suffered a fractured neck when hit from behind by the Seattle Kraken's Jordan Eberle.
Taking two special teams players in the same draft made Bill Belichick stand out, and Georgia products kept piling up wins in the 2023 NFL draft.
Esteban Ocon said that Formula One was lucky to avoid a "big disaster" after he narrowly avoided crashing into a large group of people amassing in the pit-lane when he pitted on the final lap of Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Even after using their first-round selection on Anthony Richardson, owner Jim Irsay confirmed that the Colts would have gone quarterback at No. 4.
Do the names John Congemi and Zac Dalpe mean much to anyone but the hardest of hard-core Panthers fans?
It is high time the authorities brought Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to book over his unacceptable touchline antics. He is becoming a serial offender.
Steph Curry scored a record-setting 50 points as sixth-seeded Golden State eliminated the third-seeded Sacramento Kings from the NBA playoffs.