A pair of hikers staying in a cabin high in the mountains of the Pacific Northwest were blown away by a spectacular rainbow they said they witnessed on August 20.

Ken Hagen said he captured this footage while he and a friend were staying at a fire lookout on a mountaintop near Seattle.

On Instagram, Hagen wrote: “The conditions were so insane that I said insane twice in 8 seconds.” Credit: Kenny Hagen via Storyful