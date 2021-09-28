Hiker Captures Early Fall Colors in New Hampshire

Foliage across New Hampshire’s Great North Woods has started transforming into its fall colors, footage taken in Dixville Notch on September 27 shows.

So far this fall, foliage in the Great North Woods region has seen a 45 percent color change, according to the most recent foliage report from the New Hampshire tourism department.

Video by Fawn Langerman captures shades of orange, gold, maroon, and brown above Lake Gloriette. Credit: Fawn Langerman via Storyful