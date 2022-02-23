Highways Closed as Winter Storm Hits Baja California, Mexico

Authorities in La Rumorosa, Baja California, Mexico, closed some roads and highways on February 23 as a winter storm hit the north of Mexico.

Footage posted by Proteccion Civil Baja California shows snowflakes starting to fall outside a fire station in La Rumorosa overnight on February 23.

Proteccion Civil Baja California wrote on Facebook: “Snow appears in the upper area of Tecate, from the Condor to Rumorosa. Roads and highways are closed. Avoid traveling to this area as you could get stranded.” Credit: Protección Civil Baja California via Storyful