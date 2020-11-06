Highway Rendered Impassable After Flooding Washes Out Road Outside San Pedro Sula, Honduras

A portion of a national highway in La Mina, Honduras, outside San Pedro Sula, washed away due to flooding from Tropical Depression Eta on November 5, the Honduras National Directorate of Roads and Transportation said.

The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory warning that rains from Eta, which was downgraded from a tropical storm to a depression on November 4, could lead to “catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding across portions of Central America." The center said the storm was expected to regain tropical storm strength as it moved out over the Caribbean.

Videos released by the Honduras National Directorate of Roads and Transportation show flooding and damaged infrastructure, including the collapsed road, in Las Minas, Yoro; Colonia Jerusalén, San Pedro Sula; and Gualjoquito, Santa Bárbara.

At least 13 people have died in Honduras in the flooding and mudslides, media reported. Credit: Honduras National Directorate of Roads and Transportation via Storyful