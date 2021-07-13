Highway Closes After Miami Protesters Block Traffic in Support of Cuba Demonstrations

Road closures were announced after a crowd of protesters blocked the Palmetto Expressway in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, July 13, in support of the ongoing anti-government demonstrations in Cuba.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade police said that the “obstruction of roadways is unacceptable and illegal.”

This video filmed by Jorge Mentado shows vehicles stopped on the Palmetto Expressway while protesters braved rainy weather to block the highway. Credit: Jorge Mentado via Storyful