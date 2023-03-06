Highway closed after pursuit, shots fired between driver and deputies
Highway closed after pursuit, shots fired between driver and deputies
Highway closed after pursuit, shots fired between driver and deputies
He thought he was paying for statutory rape on a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old.
Susan Del Percio said the former president should be concerned by the results of the poll he won.
The 48-year-old man — convicted on murder, robbery, and drug offenses — was fighting in Bakhmut, Ukraine, an area dubbed "the meat grinder."
A US woman who was declared legally dead after disappearing more than three decades ago has turned up alive in Puerto Rico, her family and police have said. Patricia Kopta, now 83, had last been seen in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1992 when investigators began looking into her disappearance. Mrs Kopta, who has dementia, has been living in a nursing home after she was taken in as a "person in need" seven years after she disappeared.
Madelaine Petsch shows off her super strong abs and legs in a totally see-through, nipple-baring shirt and high-slit skirt in IG photos. Madelaine
A Canadian man is being held in connection with the death of a Dawson Creek, B.C., woman at a resort south of Cancun. Mexican prosecutors said the woman was found dead Friday at a hotel, but did not name the man or the hotel. The victim's family later confirmed that she was Kiara Agnew, 23, of Dawson Creek in northeast B.C. CBC News has reached out to police forces to confirm the suspect's identity. Prosecutors said the death occurred in the Mayan Riviera, the stretch of coast south of Cancun. L
The King has extended an invitation to his and the Queen Consort’s coronation this spring to the controversial couple
Leg-lengthening surgery changed more than Ibrahim Alğan's height: It inspired him to quit his job, and he says he gets more compliments now.
"There’s a new bill every day but we have to call it for what it is," said Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.), who recently began his first term in Congress.
The Duke of Sussex will be interviewed by Gabor Mate during the livestreamed event
Oui, oui to this look.
The Russian gymnast believed to be Vladimir Putin’s lover says she was with her “ideal man” in an unearthed interview.
Kate Middleton has imposed a strict condition if Prince George is to take part in King Charles III's upcoming coronation.
At least 35 people were arrested following what the City of Atlanta Police Department called a “coordinated attack” at the proposed site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center on Sunday, March 5.Footage from the City of Atlanta Police Department shows officers at the site in DeKalb County seeking cover as they fireworks explode around them.The police said a group of “violent agitators” carried out a “coordinated attack” on the site on Sunday.The force said the group “changed into black clothing, entered the construction area, and began throwing large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks at police officers.”At least 35 people were arrested, the force added.Local media reported that the unrest followed a week-long festival arranged by protesters opposing the construction of the center.Previous protests over the center in Atlanta have turned violent with multiple arrests made. Credit: City of Atlanta Police Department via Storyful
The White House says President Biden had cancerous legion removed and is healing well
As Ukraine faces down a Russian offensive - and lays the groundwork for an expected fightback of its own in spring - focus is once again turning to whether either side has the capability for a decisive breakthrough.
Other celebs — like couples Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz — were in attendance for the brand's Fall 2023 show as well.
With the debate raging over the PGA Tour caving into the demands of the elite, Rory McIlroy yet again restated his credentials to be worthy of special treatment by hurtling his way into contention for a second Arnold Palmer Invitational title.
Catch up on all the best plays and viral moments from the past week of NHL action.
Dubbing this storm as “extremely rare” just won't cut it anymore. Freddy is now something never seen before, a truly one-of-a-kind tropical cyclone.