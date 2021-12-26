Highway Closed as Blowing Snow Causes Pileups in Nevada's Washoe Valley

US 395 was closed to traffic in Washoe Valley, Nevada, on December 26 as blowing snow reduced visibility and caused several collisions, officials said.

Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue said its crews responded to two separate pileups on 395 near Bowers Ext. on the morning of December 26. Approximately six people were transported to the hospital, the emergency service said.

The National Weather Service in Reno warned of blowing snow and the possibility of near zero visibility in some parts as a winter storm continued to impact the state.

A high wind warning was in effect for December 26, with potential gusts of up to 50 to 60 mph across far western Nevada and through the Sierra and gusts “easily over 100 mph” forecast on the mountain ridges.

The weather service warned people to avoid unnecessary travel. Credit: Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue via Storyful