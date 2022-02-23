Highway 99 reopens in Sacramento after shots fired, CHP says
A portion of northbound Highway 99 in Sacramento reopened Tuesday evening following a shooting on the roadway near 12th Avenue, the California Highway Patrol said. Gunfire was reported at 2:23 p.m. Two vehicles were struck by gunfire. No one was shot but one person had lacerations to their face due to broken glass, CHP said. Caltrans cameras showed a big backup as the evening commute was underway. The freeway opened back up after 5 p.m., according to Caltrans cameras.