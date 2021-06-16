Highway 99 reopens ahead of schedule

Leonard reportedly suffered a knee injury in the Clippers' Game 4 victory.
Paul will be sidelined for an unknown period of time.
49 points and 48 minutes from Kevin Durant. What a night.
The Toronto Blue Jays' bullpen has been a major problem in recent weeks, and manager Charlie Montoyo is finally starting to show some frustration.
The Tampa Bay Lightning landed their counterpunch in Game 2, taking the game to the New York Islanders to even the series.
Playoff scoring leader Nikita Kucherov had three more assists to help the Lightning rebound from a series-opening loss and beat the Islanders in Game 2.
Clint Frazier snapped an eighth-inning tie with a pinch-hit double and the Yankees hit three solo homers in a 6-5 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday night.
One player was unanimous, but not the MVP.
The Canadian men advanced to the final round of World Cup qualifying for the first time in 24 years after one of the worst concessions in goalkeeping history.
The Beard shot 1-of-10 from the field.
The league announced Tuesday that players will be routinely checked for foreign substances starting June 21.
The German defender appeared to nibble the French midfielder's back late in the first half.
Vince Wilfork's son allegedly stole his two Super Bowl rings, AFC championship rings, Miami Hurricanes championship ring and other jewelry from him.
How will the Raptors cope with Pascal Siakam's injury, and what moves could they make this offseason?
Ronaldo now has 11 goals across five Euro tournaments.
Pham was stabbed outside a club last October.
It was strange but entirely predictable.
The long-simmering feud between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka is back in the spotlight at this year's U.S. Open.
Landing a parachute on a soccer field is apparently easier said than done.
The Netherlands and Ukraine are back in action on Thursday after playing a thriller on Saturday.