Highway 50 traffic delays expected due to Caldor Fire damage cleanup
If you’re heading up Highway 50 toward South Lake Tahoe anytime soon, expect to spend some time in traffic. It’s all part of a $33 million emergency cleanup along the Highway 50 corridor following the destructive Caldor Fire. Matt Veerkamp, vice president of Doug Veerkamp General Engineering — contracted for the highway cleanup — said there is a lot to remove still, with destroyed culverts, burnt landscape and thousands of dead trees. Emergency cleanup will take place along the highway from Kyburz to Echo Summit, which covers about 20 miles. Veerkamp emphasized the urgency of getting this done, citing a risk of rockslides, flooding, overwhelmed culverts and ultimately road closures for weeks at a time, which has happened in the past.