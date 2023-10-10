Highway 50 lanes in El Dorado County remains blocked due to RV fire

Associated Press

The Coast Guard says it has rescued three people without injury who were found clinging to the hull of a capsized vessel off the New Jersey coast. Officials said the operator of the 18-foot (5.5 meter) disabled vessel used a VHF-FM radio to contact the Coast Guard's Delaware Bay sector for help Saturday afternoon, saying the vessel was disabled and needed help getting to shore. The operator said three people were aboard and that his vessel was anchored in Great Bay in Little Egg Harbor Township less than a mile (kilometer) from the Great Bay Marina.