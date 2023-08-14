Highway 20 partially closed as several crews respond to vegetation fire near Clearlake Oaks
Highway 20 is partially closed near Clearlake Oaks while crews battle a 15-acre vegetation fire, according to Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit. Cal Fire LNU said that the closure on Highway 20 is from New Long Valley Road to the lake and Colusa County Line. 14 fire engines, 5 crews, 3 tenders and a water tender along with aerial resources were sent to battle what Cal Fire LNU is calling the Oaks Fire. No structures are threatened Cal Fire LNU said.