Highlights: Tigres 2-2 León
Check out the best moments of this thrilling Liga MX meeting, where Tigres rescued a point with a late equaliser.
The Knicks are now dealing with the burden of expectations and are adding a player who might not be an ideal fit with what Tom Thibodeau likes to do.
Miami avoided a massive upset thanks to a controversial overturned call on the final play of the game.
Fans unveiled a banner reading 'Flick Heil' during their 2-1 loss to Monaco last week.
With injuries in the lineup and questions in the rotation, the Dodgers badly need a few days off to get ready for October.
We've now had back-to-back session sweeps for the first time in Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup history.
One week after being humbled by the Panthers, the Raiders will be without two of their top players on Sunday vs. Cleveland.
Parsons and Lawrence were both injured during the 20-15 win over the Giants on Thursday night.
Clark's teammates and opponents have been targets this WNBA season, both online and in person.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his lineup advice for every game.
Within all 30 teams is a hierarchy. Here's a look at each franchise's starting lineup.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 4.
In today's edition:The Athletics say goodbye, the WNBA's unsung superstar, setting the stage for MLB's final weekend, Super Bowl trivia, and more.
Dallas avoided its third straight loss on Thursday night.
The Giants and Cowboys each lost a star due to injury.
On today's show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to UNLV quarterback Matt Sluka's decision to sit out the remainder of the season due to not receiving a promised NIL deal. Also, Dellenger provides the latest update on the Pac-12's attempts to fill their conference. They discuss the Mountain West's efforts to keep most of its remaining members.
Christian and Alexis react to the US Open Cup Final. Then Christian and Alexis bring on streamer Kacey Anderson to chat the release of EA Sports FC 25. Later, Christian and Alexis react to Manchester United’s shocking draw vs. FC Twente.
Derrick Rose's career is full of incredible, memorable moments.
Here's a preview of Week 3 from a betting perspective.
Dominate your Week 4 matchups with all of our fantasy football content, all in one place!
Blackburn Rovers defender Owen Beck had just been sent off when Osmajić approached him.