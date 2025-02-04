Highlights from Super Bowl LIX Opening Night
Watch the best moments from Super Bowl LIX Opening Night between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
The Chiefs are chasing a third straight Super Bowl championship.
A shooting during last year's Super Bowl parade left one woman dead and 22 people injured.
The Eagles face a familiar foe in this year's Super Bowl.
With every Super Bowl title, Mahomes moves up the list of all-time greats.
Goodell talked about the notion the NFL favors the Chiefs and a whole lot more regarding officiating on Monday at his annual state of the league availability.
The Super Bowl LIX matchup is officially set: the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9.
Kansas City has a chance to earn a historic three-peat at Super Bowl 59, but Reid says that's not what the team is focusing on.
This will be Torbert's second career Super Bowl.
Fans are angry over what they perceive as preferential treatment.
Olsen has two more years left on his deal with Fox.
The Chiefs and Eagles will meet in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.
The Chiefs are the first team in NFL history to even get within one win of a Super Bowl three-peat.
Nate Tice and Matt Harmon recap the AFC & NFC Championships, breaking down the Chiefs win over the Bills and the Eagles blowout of the Commanders.
A fun Super Bowl matchup will provide plenty to talk about beforehand.
Torbert previously officiated Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and Bengals.
Kansas City's win over Buffalo was like many of its close-call victories this season: a little timing, execution, luck, talent and occasional controversy. The end result puts the Chiefs of the cusp of a Super Bowl three-peat.
Some Super Bowl matchups are atrocious and unthinkable, some are transcendent and we should only get so lucky.
The Rams come in confident after a strong win over the Vikings.
The NFL had a heated head-on collision with Trump’s previous administration, leading to some speculation that the NFL would acquiesce to Trump’s DEI stance. For now, Roger Goodell makes it sound like that won’t happen.
The time will come to get into the nitty gritty of what a trade package would look like. This is not that time. Let's have some fun.