Highlights: St. Louis CITY SC 3-0 Houston Dynamo FC (MLS)
An MLS game got ugly at one point on Wednesday.
The Razorbacks scored the go-ahead TD with 1:17 to go.
If Alabama can't handle Vanderbilt, how's it going to finish the SEC gauntlet still ahead?
Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith made a one-handed touchdown catch against Iowa, one week after doing so against Michigan State.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Vikings in London.
The Tigers were overwhelmed by the Aggies.
Rizzo said he's confident he will be available should the Yankees advance to the ALCS.
Turner Ward will not return as St. Louis Cardinals hitting coach after the team was one of the worst run-scoring clubs in the National League in 2024.
The Aces outscored the Liberty 21-6 in the third quarter.
According to the report, Reeve “ran up” on Sun players because she took issue with the way they celebrated their Game 1 victory.
Napheesa Collier scored 26 points for the Minnesota Lynx, who are one win away from the WNBA Finals after defeating the Connecticut Sun in Game 3 of their semifinal series.
Lionel Messi's unprecedented MVP candidacy challenges the history of U.S. pro sports, but his transformative impact for Inter Miami is undeniable.
The WNBA's longest-tenured coach apparently wasn't happy with how the Sun celebrated their Game 1 win.
Angel City is being fined $200,000 and losing its president and GM for the rest of the year.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about all the action from the thrilling Game 3 showdown between the Mets and Brewers before giving a complete preview of all four ALDS and NLDS matchups.
Alonso, who hadn't hit a home run since Sept. 19, stunned the Brewers and kept the Mets' season alive with his 9th-inning heroics.
There's at least one college or NFL game every day through Tuesday, Nov. 26. Welcome to football nirvana.
The Aces' season could come to a close as soon as Friday night in Game 3 of the semifinals at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.
The Chiefs QB accidentally hit Rice's knee on an interception return.
The Chiefs are down a few players on offense.