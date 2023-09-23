Highlands wins in high-scoring affair

The Canadian Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays got a big win, while the Tampa Bay Rays lost more than a game. Chris Bassitt became the American League's second 15-game winner and the Blue Jays beat the Rays 6-2 on Friday night in a matchup of teams holding the top two AL wild-card positions. Bassitt (15-8) allowed two runs and six hits while striking out eight in 6 2/3 innings. He tied Tampa Bay's Zach Eflin for the AL lead in wins. “Kind of typical him, you know?” Blue Jays manager John Schn