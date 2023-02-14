With highest-spending Valentine's Day on record projected, some turn to street vendors for gifts
Valentine's Day spending this year is projected to reach $25.9 billion, making it one of the highest-spending years on record. The National Retail Federation estimates that individuals will be paying 8% more on gifts than last year. As many look to save some cash as they purchase nice gifts for their loved ones, they're turning to local street vendors who see their biggest sales this time around. In north Sacramento, David Sorto and his family sell holiday gifts on special occasions like Valentine's and Mother's Day.