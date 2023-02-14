With highest-spending Valentine's Day on record projected, some turn to street vendors for gifts

Storyful

The Ottawa Paramedics Service said 11 people were treated and two remained in serious but stable condition following an early-morning gas explosion that destroyed four houses under construction on Monday, February 13.Footage shared by Ottawa Fire Services shows wreckage following the explosion.Ottawa Fire Services first tweeted about the incident at 7:08 am local time.At 10:17 am, Ottawa Paramedics Service said it had cared for 11 patients from the incident: two men who were hospitalized in serious but stable condition, and two adults and two children in stable condition.Five patients were released at the scene.Local media reported that the destroyed houses, located in Ottawa’s Orleans neighborhood, had been under construction. Credit: Ottawa Fire Services via Storyful