Higher temperatures lead to challenges for Northern California farmers
High temperatures across Northern California are making it trickier to store and preserve fruits and vegetables. Luke Estrada, manager at Ikeda's Market in Davis, said one approach they're taking to keep their corn fresh longer is by placing it on ice. But even as markets depend on tricks like this one and air-conditioning, fruits and vegetables are ripening faster. The hotter weather is also leading to shorter produce seasons. This in turn is showing up in markets where vendors have fewer options for the customer.