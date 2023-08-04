Higher Humidity & Storm Chances Friday
Owen Rose said his "worst fears were realized" as he watched an out-of-control wildfire creep over a ridge and race toward Gun Lake in southern British Columbia, destroying about a dozen properties in its path. "It was shocking to see how fast it was coming down and then it hit a little cabin, or a boathouse, and it hit another little structure and the trees were candling around it before the smoke became really intense," he said in an interview Tuesday. Flames from the lightning-caused Downton
Lingering storms will rumble through Ontario and Quebec overnight Thursday, with a renewed storm risk developing during the day Friday
Environment Canada says a tornado touched down in the Ottawa area this evening during a severe thunderstorm. It was confirmed near Metcalfe, Ont., a rural community about 30 kilometres southeast of Ottawa, just before 7 p.m. eastern time. There were also a number of reports of hail throughout the national capital, along with strong winds and rain. Ottawa Fire Services says part of a roof was ripped off a home in Riverside South, a community south of Nepean. The fire service says everyone got out
A line of storms associated with a low-pressure system will bring threats for large hail, intense rainfall, and even some rotation across parts of northern Ontario Wednesday
“I’ve lived here and seen this going on for my entire life, but I’ve never seen anything like what’s happened in the past 4 or 5 months.”
Over the past decade, thousands have competed to kill some of the planet's biggest serpents in Florida.
New footage of so-called ‘human bear’ has experts and zoo visitors divided
“Crocodile sightings have increased in recent years.”
Earlier this week, a zoo in China denied rumors that one of its bears was a human in a suit. Now, more human-like bears are circulating online.
Divers captured the shocking footage of an orca tearing a shark open and "slurping" out its liver, a hunting technique that is rarely observed by humans.
The Chilean Andes and Etzikom, Alta., recently recorded a temperature reading of 39.8°C. What makes this so strange is how Chile was able to tie Canada's national hot spot this year while being in the complete opposite season
The August long weekend is upon us, and for those hoping to get an early start on their plans, the threat for severe thunderstorms loom across Ontario and Quebec. Be sure to stay weather-aware.
A basin filled with water has proved just about perfect in the hot summer weather for one coyote in Tucson, Arizona, with footage showing the pup returning to the same spot on different days to cool off.Nikane Mallea told Storyful she set up a trail camera at the basin, and it was proving “so active” during the prolonged heatwave. “This pup got smart and just got in the tub,” she said.Mallea’s footage shows temperatures as high as 114 degrees Fahrenheit recorded by her camera device. “The heat has been brutal for the wildlife here in Arizona,” she said.The National Weather Service again warned of excessive heat in Tucson for the start of August. Credit: Nikane Mallea via Storyful
Scientists spotted the orange-eyed animal sleeping several feet off the ground, a study said.
ZHUOZHOU, China (AP) — China's capital recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days as remnants of Typhoon Doksuri deluged the region, turning streets into canals where emergency crews used rubber boats to rescue stranded residents. The city recorded 744.8 millimeters (29.3 inches) of rain between Saturday and Wednesday morning, the Beijing Meteorological Bureau said Wednesday. Beijing and the surrounding province of Hebei were hit by severe flooding because of the
EDMONTON — Alberta's United Conservative government is pausing all approvals of large renewable energy projects in response to what it says are rural and environmental concerns. In a statement Thursday, the government said the Alberta Utilities Commission is to institute a six-month moratorium on approving all wind and solar power projects greater than one megawatt over issues of development on agricultural land, effect on scenery, reclamation security and system reliability. "We are proud of ou
MILAN (AP) — During Europe's heat wave last month, Floriana Peroni’s vintage clothing store had to close for a week. A truck of rented generators blocked her door as they fed power to the central Roman neighborhood hit by a blackout as temperatures surged. The main culprit: air conditioning. The period — in which temperatures hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) — coincided with peak electricity use that came close to Italy’s all-time high, hitting a peak load of more than 59 gigawatt
Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season on record as the weeks-long devastation continues.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Waves are getting bigger and surf at least 13 feet (about 4 meters) tall is becoming more common off California’s coast as the planet warms, according to innovative new research that tracked the increasing height from historical data gathered over the past 90 years. Oceanographer Peter Bromirski at Scripps Institution of Oceanography used the unusual method of analyzing seismic records dating back to 1931 to measure the change in wave height. When waves ricochet off the shore, t