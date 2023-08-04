Higher Humidity & Storm Chances Friday

Storyful

A basin filled with water has proved just about perfect in the hot summer weather for one coyote in Tucson, Arizona, with footage showing the pup returning to the same spot on different days to cool off.Nikane Mallea told Storyful she set up a trail camera at the basin, and it was proving “so active” during the prolonged heatwave. “This pup got smart and just got in the tub,” she said.Mallea’s footage shows temperatures as high as 114 degrees Fahrenheit recorded by her camera device. “The heat has been brutal for the wildlife here in Arizona,” she said.The National Weather Service again warned of excessive heat in Tucson for the start of August. Credit: Nikane Mallea via Storyful