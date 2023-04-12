Higher education reform bill gets makeover in the Florida Senate, advances to final committee

Reuters Videos

STORY: The dispute in the Tennessee House of Representatives has captured national attention, pitting Democrats seeking to advance gun control and racial equality against Republicans who have wielded their supermajority in the statehouse as they see fit.With more than a two-thirds majority in the House, Republicans on Thursday (April 6) voted to kick out Jones and fellow Democrat Justin Pearson, but spared a white representative who joined them in their rule-breaking demonstration in the well of the House floor on March 30.They had been protesting the legislature's stance on gun violence prevention in the wake of the March 27 shooting at a Nashville school that killed three 9-year-old students and three staff members.The Metropolitan Council of Nashville and Davidson County voted 36-0 to make Jones, 27, the interim representative. Jones had been elected to Tennessee's House of Representatives last year.The vote set off a celebration among some 600 protesters gathered outside the Metro Council.