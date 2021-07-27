High Winds and Heavy Rains Batter Shanghai During Typhoon In-Fa

High winds and heavy rains battered Pudong, Shanghai, as residents braced for Typhoon In-Fa on July 25.

Railways, flights, and metro services were suspended in Shanghai on the same date, local media reported.

This timelapse, filmed by expatriate Alison Forbes, shows high winds and heavy rains lashing an apartment complex.

As of July 26, no casualties have been reported in Shanghai, with many residents working from home for the day, according to the South China Morning Post.

The storm made a second landfall on July 26 in Zhejiang province bringing winds of up to 28 metres per second near its center, according to local news reports. Eastern China was on high alert as the storm continued to affect the region. Credit: Alison Forbes via Storyful