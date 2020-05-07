High Winds and Crashing Waves Combine in Wild Day at Western Australian Cliffs

Storyful

Visitors braced for windy conditions at the Gap and Natural Bridge in Albany, Western Australia, on May 6 were treated to the sight of waves producing eye-catching splashes and spray.

Local resident Mia Friis was among those visiting the tourist attraction as waves crashed aggressively into a coastal crevice along Australia’s southern coast. She captured this footage, posting it on Instagram. Credit: Mia Friis via Storyful

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next