High Winds and Crashing Waves Combine in Wild Day at Western Australian Cliffs
Visitors braced for windy conditions at the Gap and Natural Bridge in Albany, Western Australia, on May 6 were treated to the sight of waves producing eye-catching splashes and spray.
Local resident Mia Friis was among those visiting the tourist attraction as waves crashed aggressively into a coastal crevice along Australia’s southern coast. She captured this footage, posting it on Instagram. Credit: Mia Friis via Storyful
