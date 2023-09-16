High waves, gusty winds seen at Hampton Beach
Some have ventured to Hampton Beach to see the big waves as Lee continues to pull away offshore.
Some have ventured to Hampton Beach to see the big waves as Lee continues to pull away offshore.
He died trying to defend his mother from the dogs, according to one U.K. news outlet.
The Duchess of Sussex's daughter Princess Lilibet is the spitting image of her mother in a beautiful baby photo shared to the world
The president returned to his "Dark Brandon" persona to tag Trump with a moniker for the ages.
The former president's onetime lawyer explained why she “simply can’t support him for elected office again."
Holly Willoughby wowed fans in a pair of high-waisted embroidered shorts as she revealed her surprising hobby. See photo.
The couple, who met in 1995 and wed a year later, share two children
Winfrey faced criticism from some fans after asking followers for donations to aid Maui after the wildfires.
The last time a human visited the moon was in December 1972 during NASA's Apollo 17 mission. Since then, there have been many foiled plans to go back.
Prince Harry was joined by several of his closest friends including childhood friend Nicky Scott in Germany as he celebrated his 39th birthday at the Invictus Games on Friday. See photos.
Russia's first line of defense in Ukraine has been hard to penetrate. But analysts say too many resources have been focused on it.
Russell Brand has denied allegations that he claims will be published by the mainstream media, claims relationships were alway consensual.
This was the unofficial going out uniform of the Pussycat Dolls era.
The former president thought he was speaking his truth, but some thought it sounded more like a confession.
The former spouses were previously seen together when they attended daughter Jennifer's graduation from Columbia University in May
Kyiv's troops praised the Bradley infantry fighting vehicles for keeping them alive when faced with incoming Russian fire and minefields.
"This is going to hurt," said Glenn Kirschner.
The woman was lured to the U.S. with intentions to join the religious group, police said.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyBeijing has unveiled a plan to further integrate Taiwan with a coastal province in China, in what appears to be a playbook for taking control of the island in an attempt to “completely reunify” the two nations.“Solving the Taiwan issue and realizing the complete reunification of the motherland is the unswerving historical task of the Communist Party of China,” the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee and the State Council plan stat
The Duchess of Sussex looked gorgeous as she joined Prince Harry for a birthday date at the Invictus Games in a Zara playsuit – photos.
The Princess of Wales learned something new for kids while sitting around a campfire at a forest school