'High volume' of Southwest Airlines flights canceled, delayed

The Canadian Press

REGINA — The Calgary Stampeders defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 22-19 on a 44-yard field goal by Rene Paredes on the final play of the fourth quarter on Saturday. Paredes initially hit from 39 yards out but an illegal procedure penalty on the Stampeders forced a second attempt. It was the second straight victory over the Riders for the Stampeders, who picked up a 23-17 victory last week in Calgary. The win improves Calgary’s record to 4-5 while the Riders drop to 5-4. The Stamps, who ran o