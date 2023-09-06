High temperatures in the upper 80s Wednesday
It's forecasted to be toasty and sunny through Saturday with a better chance of storms and showers by Sunday.
A cold front will slice through Ontario and Quebec's extreme heat and humidity Wednesday, bringing the threat for some hazardous storms before it brings cooler conditions
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Lee formed Tuesday in the Atlantic Ocean and was forecast to become a major hurricane as it approaches the Caribbean by the weekend, forecasters said. The storm was located some 1,230 miles (1,980) kilometers east of the Lesser Antilles Tuesday night. It had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 16 mph (26 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. It was forecast to strengthen into an “extremely da
In August, 15-year-old Ruben took a 5,200-mile trip from a shuttered private zoo in Armenia to his new sanctuary home in South Africa
“I’m still feeling pretty overwhelmed by the experience.”
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tropical Storm Hilary inundated streets across Mexico’s arid Baja California Peninsula with deadly floodwaters Sunday before moving over Southern California, where it swamped roads and downed trees, as concerns mounted that flash floods could strike in places as far north as Idaho. Hilary brought floods, mudslides, high winds, power outages and the potential for isolated tornadoes. The storm already dumped more than 6 inches (15.24 centimeters) of rain in some mountain communiti
A selection of the winning images from the 2023 Bird Photographer of the Year award.
A report by nearly 90 scientists has found that species are being transported between countries faster than ever before.
It’s the unofficial end of the summer, but we’re in the midst of this summer’s hottest stretch as temperatures climb into the 30s across Ontario
The sweltering weather blanketing most of Quebec has triggered the closure of schools in the western and southern parts of the province. Environment Canada issued a heat warning Monday for much of the province, with hot and humid weather forecast to last until Friday. One school service centre in the Outaouais region has decided to close because of the high temperatures.In a notice sent to parents and posted on Facebook Monday, the Centre de services scolaire au Cœur-des-Vallées (CSSCV) said it
It’s the second grizzly killed in a “surprise, close encounter” in Montana in less than a week.
ENSENADA, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, no longer a hurricane but still carrying so much rain that forecasters said “catastrophic and life-threatening” flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern U.S. As of 8 a.m. Pacific time, Hilary was located about 220 miles (350 kilometers) south-southeast of San Diego, the National Hurricane Center reported. Hilary had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph
Southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario will be under the threat of severe thunderstorms throughout the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday.
Alberta Fish and Wildlife is reporting that a moose — which they say was in a state of stress and exhaustion due to people taking photos of it — has died. A cow moose seen wandering along residential streets in southeast Calgary attracted a lot of attention on the holiday weekend.The calls to police started around 1:30 p.m. Sunday from the Riverbend area as people noticed the moose making its way south through several districts bordering the Bow River valley. And according to Sgt. Chris Martin,
It might be the country’s first sighting of this deep-diving animal, wildlife experts said.
Long summer days choked with wildfire haze has made this the smokiest summer on record in Alberta's biggest cities. Environment Canada data shows Edmonton and Calgary have set new records for "smoke hours," which are counted when the haze becomes particularly thick, reducing visibility along the horizon to 9.7 kilometres or less.Records on smoke hours have been kept for more than 70 years. The previous record for both Edmonton and Calgary was set in 2018.Between May and September of that year, E
Biscuit, a 100-year-old African spurred tortoise, was reunited with his family after he was found in distress in a waterway.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police ordered vehicles off the streets of three regions in Greece Tuesday as a severe storm hammered the center of the country and some of its islands, turning streets into flooded torrents. Traffic was banned in the central town of Volos, the nearby mountain region of Pilion and on the island of Skiathos until the storm subsides, police said. The fire department said one man was killed in Volos when a wall buckled and fell on him, while another man was reported missing, b
VANCOUVER — Residents of British Columbia's Shuswap region must wait another day for evacuation orders to lift in wildfire-ravaged areas of the community, complicating the return to school for some students. The North Okanagan-Shuswap School District says in a message on its website that the year will begin a day late, with a half day of classes on Wednesday for most of its roughly 6,000 students. The district says students from North Shuswap Elementary, the area where wildfires devastated sever
African Parks plans a decade-long rewilding project to help preserve a near-threatened subspecies.