High temperatures in the 80s across Colorado's plains for the next two days
It will be a warm and dry afternoon Thursday along the Front Range with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s across northeastern Colorado.
The sun is getting more active while space-weather forecasters are at a disadvantage. This time we got lucky, but more solar storms are coming.
When Claire Larose left her home four weeks ago, she never imagined she'd return to find it burned down to its cement foundations. "It's just devastating to our hearts and our souls.... It's just devastating to see there's nothing left," Clair said. Larose has lived in the rural neighbourhood on the west side of Okanagan Lake just north of West Kelowna, B.C., for the past 36 years along with her husband, Gerry. They enjoyed the tranquillity of the area and the many walking trails though the fore
A state of local emergency has been declared in a village in central British Columbia as drought increases in severity across the province.As of midnight Wednesday, residents of McBride, a Robson Valley community about 180 kilometres southeast of Prince George, are prohibited from washing vehicles, building exteriors, filling up swimming pools, or watering lawns and gardens by hand."Dominion Creek, which supplies the McBride Community Drinking Water System, is experiencing extremely low flows du
The storm, described by some as a nor’easter, is expected to drop heavy rain from the Carolinas to New England.
VANCOUVER — British Columbia's emergency management minister said the province will be ready to introduce "in the coming weeks" new laws to govern responses to increasingly frequent natural disasters such as wildfires and flooding. Bowinn Ma told a gathering at the Union of B.C. Municipalities' annual convention in Vancouver Tuesday that laws will address the four phases of emergency management, ranging from preparedness and mitigation to response and recovery. Ma told B.C.'s local politicians t
It's summer's final curtain call, and the season will go out on a spectacular note across Ontario before the official start to fall on Saturday
A current stationary front will form into a storm east of Florida on Thursday. It could be trouble for the Lowcountry.
Storm Kenneth, which has been forming in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, is the 11th named tropical storm of this year in that region, the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) said on Tuesday, September 19.Kenneth was expected to remain a tropical storm and to stay over open ocean, CIRA said.The storm should gradually strengthen before colder water and an unfavorable environment weaken it later this week, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.These satellite images by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere show Kenneth on Tuesday. Credit: CSU/CIRA via Storyful
The devastating storm that dumped torrential rains along the Libyan coast this month was up to 50 times more likely to occur and 50% more intense because of human-caused climate change, according to an analysis released Tuesday. Before crossing the Mediterranean, the storm raged for four days and caused extensive damage in central Greece and parts of Bulgaria and Turkey, a region where such extreme storms are up to 10 times more likely and up to 40% more intense because of climate change, scientists said. Heavy one-day rains from Mediterranean storm Daniel caused massive flooding across eastern Libya that overwhelmed two dams, sending a wall of water through the coastal city of Derna that destroyed entire neighborhoods and swept bridges, cars and people out to sea.
With drought conditions, climate change, and now this - farmers like Mike Bose say they stay up at night worrying about the future of food security in BC. but there is one unique BC farm that Bose and other local farmers are buzzing about...The Honeybee Center. The Weather Network's Mia Gordon explains why.
A violent tornado was wreaking havoc in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu, video released on Tuesday showed, killing at least one person amid warnings against heavy rain and strong winds in several regions, local media reported.
FOX Weather's Katie Byrne reports from Chatham, Mass., on the impacts from high winds on the land and water.
The system is expected to reach the Grand Strand by Friday.
N.W.T. officials say the territory is moving out its wildfire emergency response phase, and will now shift focus toward recovery from an unprecedented and devastating season."We are satisfied that most N.W.T. evacuees, including many of the most vulnerable, have made their way home," said Municipal and Community Affairs Minister Shane Thompson at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.Thompson also said the territory will work with any residents who have lost property in the wildfires."Please note
Scientists say extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and intense in a warming world.
Hundreds of people reported feeling the tremor.
It also combined with poor maintenance of the broken dams and because the city is built on floodplains, exposing thousands of homes.