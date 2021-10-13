High Speed Lava Flows Seen as New La Palma Evacuations Ordered

Volcanic activity on La Palma in the Canary Islands has intensified in recent days following a partial collapse of a volcanic cone on Saturday, local media reported on October 12.

More than 700 additional residents were ordered to evacuate parts of La Palma on Tuesday as lava flow from the Cumbre Vieja volcano was expected to reach the municipality of Los Llanos de Aridane, El Pais reported.

The new evacuations would bring the total number of people displaced by the eruption to about 6,800.

This footage, released by the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (Involcan), shows lava moving at high speed on Tuesday evening.

Nearly 170 hectares (about 420 acres) of agricultural land had been affected by lava as of Tuesday, according to El Pais. Credit: INVOLCAN via Storyful